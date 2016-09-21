* Government plans 1 bln euro capital injection
* Will also invest in Deutsche Bahn's rail network
* Bahn board member says Arriva stake sale no longer needed
BERLIN, Sept 21 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble has agreed a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) cash
injection for indebted rail operator Deutsche Bahn and
additional investment in its network, the transport ministry
said on Wednesday.
The government will inject the 1 billion euros this year or
next to shore up Bahn's capital. Over the coming four years, the
state could invest another 1.4 billion euros in the network, the
spokesman said.
State-controlled Deutsche Bahn has almost 20 billion euros
of debt.
In July, credit rating agency Standard & Poor's cut the
group by one notch to "AA-" from "AA", citing a weak operating
performance and uncertainty over the timing and proceeds of a
partial privatisation of units Arriva and Schenker.
The capital injection is aimed at avoiding further
downgrades that would raise Bahn's interest payments.
Kirsten Luehmann, who sits on Deutsche Bahn's supervisory
board, said the capital injection meant it was no longer
necessary to partially privatise British subsidiary Arriva.
"The plans for a capital increase make this superfluous,"
added Luehmann, a transport policy expert with the Social
Democrats (SPD), junior partners in Chancellor Angela Merkel's
ruling coalition.
Deutsche Bahn had planned to sell part of Arriva along with
40 percent of its logistics subsidiary Schenker to raise 4
billion euros to service debts.
Ludolf Kerkeling, head of the NEE European rail network
lobby group, said the capital hike plans would not improve
Germany's rail network.
"The planned capital increase is not foremost about
improving rail transportation in Germany, but rather attends to
incorrect political and corporate decisions," he said.
Under the agreement with Schaeuble, Bahn will reduce its
dividend payments to the government, which in recent years
flowed back to the group in the form of investments in its rail
network, and Berlin will cover the shortfall.
This will amount to a further 1.4 billion euros in
government investments over four years.
($1 = 0.8970 euros)
