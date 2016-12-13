BERLIN Dec 13 German rail operator Deutsche
Bahn has cut its forecast for next year's EBIT
operating profit to 2.15 billion euros ($2.28 billion) from 2.2
billion euros partly due to the effects of a weaker sterling at
its British Arriva unit, company documents seen by Reuters on
Tuesday showed.
The firm's outlook was also hit by lower expectations for
its freight operations in Britain, the documents showed. This
year, state-owned Deutsche Bahn expects its EBIT operating
profit to rise by some 100 million euros to about 1.9 billion
euros.
A spokesman for Deutsche Bahn declined to comment on the
figures in the documents.
Last month, Deutsche Bahn said it had frozen plans for a
partial privatisation of Arriva and its Schenker unit due to the
Brexit vote.
($1 = 0.9422 euros)
