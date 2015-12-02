(Adds comments from Deutsche Bahn spokesman, background)
BERLIN Dec 2 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn
(DB) will slump to a net loss of more than 1 billion
euros ($1 billion) this year due to heavy restructuring costs
and accounting adjustments, several German newspapers reported
on Wednesday.
Revaluations in DB's freight business would cost the group
1.3 billion euros and restructuring measures would cost it
another 700 million, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported,
leading to an after-tax loss of some 1.3 billion on sales likely
to rise above 40 billion.
A DB spokesman neither confirmed nor declined the reports,
saying only that Chief Executive Ruediger Grube would present
DB's supervisory board with his plans "for more quality, more
customers and more success" on Dec. 16, after which the group
would make a statement.
Sources familiar with planned restructuring measures at DB
said in October the state-owned group had plans to introduce
radical savings measures, including cutting thousands of jobs,
especially in its freight business where about 5,000 posts could
go.
DB, whose operating profit fell almost 6 percent to 2.1
billion euros last year, has nearly 200,000 workers, making it
one of Germany's biggest employers. Around 5.5 million
passengers use the train network every day and one-fifth of
freight, some 620,000 tonnes a day, is hauled by rail in
Europe's biggest economy.
German newspapers Handelsblatt and Die Welt also on
Wednesday cited sources familiar with the company as saying it
expected to book a net loss of more than 1 billion euros this
year. In addition to restructuring, DB also faces costs arising
from a series of strikes this year, storm damage and delays.
($1 = 0.9426 euros)
