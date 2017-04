Dec 16 Deutsche Balaton AG :

* Decides on further share buyback

* To repurchase up to additional 100,000 own shares (corresponding to approx. 0.86 pct of share capital)

* Purchase price (excluding transaction costs) of 11.50 euros ($14) per share