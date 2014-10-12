BRIEF-Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on financial restructuring plan
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan
BERLIN Oct 12 Deutsche Balaton :
* Says has concept for financial restructuring of German bike maker MIFA
* Says prepared to sign warrant-linked bond for MIFA restructuring with value of up to 7.5 million eur
* Says further funds of up to 7.5 million eur must be made available by shareholders, other investors, but doesn't know of any such plans Further company coverage:
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan
SAO PAULO, April 19 Declining borrowing costs in Brazil will help local companies cut their debt and speed up refinancing efforts with creditors, even if they fail to jump-start economic growth in the short run, Moody's Investors Service said in a report on Wednesday.