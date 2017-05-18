BRIEF-Bookrunner says price guidance revised to between 4.2-4.6 euros in AIB IPO
* Bookrunner says books are multiple times oversubscribed within the initial price range of 3.90-4.90 euros in AIB IPO
FRANKFURT May 18 Fund manager Union Investment on Thursday urged Deutsche Bank's shareholders to vote against measures that give the bank's board broad authorization for further capital increases.
Portfolio manager Ingo Speich told shareholders at the bank's annual general meeting to deny the bank a measure that could allow it to raise capital by nearly 39 percent over the next five years.
"We aren't prepared to write management another blank check for further capital increases," Speich said.
Without a such authorization for capital increases Deutsche Bank would have to call an extraordinary shareholder meeting to decide on a new rights issue. (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
MOSCOW, June 20 Russia has placed two Eurobond issues with a combined value of $3 billion, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.