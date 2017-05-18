FRANKFURT May 18 Deutsche Bank needs to focus on reviving its brand before it can reap the benefits of recent restructuring, Chief Executive John Cryan said on Thursday.

"In the past few years, we've done a lot of planting and a lot of sowing," Cryan told shareholders at the bank's annual general meeting.

Before realizing the benefits of those efforts, "We have to breathe life into the Deutsche Bank brand," he said. (Reporting by Tom Sims and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)