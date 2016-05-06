FRANKFURT May 6 Shareholder advisory firm Glass
Lewis has recommended that investors at Deutsche Bank's
shareholder meeting on May 19 do not vote in favour of the 2015
performance of outgoing co-CEO Juergen Fitschen and some former
executive board members.
The non-binding vote is a standard agenda item at annual
general meetings in Germany, where shareholders are asked to
approve executives' performance the previous year.
Citing oversight concerns, Glass Lewis said shareholders
should not approve of Fitschen or of former executives Anshu
Jain, Stefan Krause, Stephan Leithner, Henry Ritchotte and
Stuart Lewis, who have all left since Chief Executive John Cryan
took the helm in July.
British shareholder advisory group Pirc also recommended
this week not endorsing Deutsche Bank's board members.
Glass Lewis said shareholders should vote for a special
audit into whether management at the lender breached obligations
on various legal and regulatory matters, in line with similar
demands made by shareholder advisory group ISS.
ISS, however, recommended shareholders approve of the
management board.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Adrian Croft)