BERLIN May 19 Shareholder adviser Hermes Equity
Ownership Services will call for an overhaul of Deutsche Bank's
management board at an annual shareholder meeting on
Thursday, a director told a German newspaper.
"We will ask the supervisory board to review the composition
of the management board in the next few months," Hans-Christoph
Hirt, a director at Hermes EOS, told Handelsblatt in an excerpt
of an article due to be published on Wednesday.
The bank is set for a stormy meeting on Thursday as
discontent with management grows following record fines, lagging
profits and a restructuring plan criticised as too little, too
late.
"Management no longer has our trust," Hirt was quoted as
saying by the paper.
Shareholder advisory firm ISS has already recommended that
Deutsche Bank investors should withhold their backing.
Deutsche's retail bank chief Rainer Neske has decided to
quit because he will see his responsibilities shrink under the
restructuring plan, sources told Reuters on
Tuesday.
The bank's supervisory board will on Wednesday discuss a
successor to Neske and a shake-up of the management board,
Handelsblatt also reported, without citing its sources.
A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the
report.
