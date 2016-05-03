(Refiles to add name of company to headline)

FRANKFURT May 3 Influential shareholder advisory group ISS is recommending that shareholders attending Deutsche Bank's shareholder meeting vote for a special audit on whether management at the lender breached legal obligations in connection with various legal and regulatory matters.

"The recent sudden resignation of the supervisory board member in charge of these internal investigations, and the circumstances surrounding his resignation, raise significant doubts about the supervisory board's ability to investigate potential wrongdoing by its own members, which highlights a conflict of interest," ISS said on Tuesday.

Last week, Deutsche Bank announced the departure of the supervisory board's member tasked with clearing up past scandals.

ISS also recommended that shareholders vote against the lender's remuneration system for managers. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)