* Chairman says he is sticking to duties
* Bank sees further big legal charges in 2016
* Nearing 'home stretch' on litigation
* Share closes up 1.3 percent vs flat banking index
(Adds shareholder comment, context)
FRANKFURT, May 19 Deutsche Bank drew
scathing criticism from shareholders on Thursday over its
dramatic share price decline, costly legal wrangles and public
squabbling among its directors.
Chairman Paul Achleitner defended his record and sought to
head off criticism he was too slow to push for changes in top
management and strategy at Germany's biggest lender, which has
seen its share price fall by half over the last year and posted
a record $7.6 billion loss in 2015.
"I am sticking to my duty and to my responsibilities,"
Achleitner told 5,400 shareholders at the annual meeting.
"I am standing here today and I would stand here again if my
post were due for re-election," said the 59-year-old Austrian,
chairman since 2012.
Chief Executive John Cryan warned shareholders he expects
further significant legal charges this year. Deutsche Bank has
already set aside provisions of 5.4 billion euros ($6 billion)
to settle pending litigation.
"Litigation expenses of this magnitude are completely
unacceptable," Cryan said, to broad applause from shareholders.
Claims filed by individuals, companies and regulators
against Deutsche have related to mis-selling of subprime loans
and manipulation of foreign exchange rates or gold and silver
prices. Other lawsuits were over the rigging of borrowing
benchmarks Libor and Euribor.
Cryan has said he hopes to have settled Deutsche's main
legacy legal problems by later this year but new suits are still
cropping up.
Deutsche was named on Wednesday as one of five major banks
in a private U.S. lawsuit alleging they conspired to rig prices
worldwide in a more than $9 trillion market for bonds issued by
government-linked organisations and agencies.
Deutsche Bank, struggling to cut through the slew of legal
tangles and adapt its business to a more highly regulated, low
interest rate banking environment, needed to put in place a new
strategy and then find the right leaders to execute it, rather
than the other way around, Achleitner said.
"We in the supervisory board are now confident that Deutsche
Bank is on the right track," he said.
PROTEST
Investors, infuriated by shrinking profits, a suspended
dividend and the dramatic stock price drop, vented their views
while a small group of protestors gathered outside.
"After a decade of mismanagement, Deutsche Bank is today a
restructuring case," said Ingo Speich of large shareholder Union
Investment.
"The share price is a disaster," Speich added, pointing out
that Deutsche's current market capitalisation of around 20
billion euros is less than the sum of the three capital
increases it undertook since the financial crisis.
Shareholder speeches reserved most of their ire for previous
management, while Cryan, a Briton who took over as chief
executive last July, won backing as the right man - along with
his newly installed executive team - to restore Deutsche Bank's
earnings prowess.
"We expressly welcome this new beginning," said Andreas
Thomae, fund manager at Dekabank.
Controversy flared in the weeks before the shareholder
meeting after non-executive director Georg Thoma, who was
investigating earlier scandals, left after coming under fire
from fellow directors for being over-zealous.
Some shareholders criticised the bank's supervisory board
for not settling the issue out of the public spotlight.
Deutsche Bank's shares closed 1.3 percent higher on
Thursday, compared with a flat STOXX Europe 600 banking index
.
($1 = 0.8929 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Andreas Kroener and Alexander
Huebner; Editing by Tina Bellon, Greg Mahlich and Adrian Croft)