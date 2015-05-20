* Deutsche Bank reshuffles management board
* Overhaul sees Jain tighten grip on strategy
* Rainer Neske, retail chief and others to depart
(Adds details of the management reshuffle, comment from
activist shareholder Hermes)
By Thomas Atkins
FRANKFURT, May 20 Deutsche Bank
reshuffled its management board late on Wednesday, consolidating
restructuring authority under co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain
while bidding farewell to its retail banking head Rainer Neske.
The reshuffle comes one day before the German bank holds
what promises to be a stormy annual general meeting after
shareholders openly expressed dismay at lagging profits, soaring
fines and sluggish reforms.
The new board constellation consolidates accountability for
an important cost-cutting drive and the bank's strategic
overhaul in the hands of Jain and chips some authority away from
his counterpart and co-CEO Juergen Fitschen.
Fitschen ceded control of the bank's non-core operations
unit, comprised largely of assets the group seeks to discard, to
fellow board member Stefan Krause.
Fitschen is burdened by what promises to be a lengthy court
trial where prosecutors accuse him of attempting to mislead
investigators in a long-running battle with the heirs of the
Kirch media empire.
Jain, however, has also drawn fire from critics because of a
perception that the bank dragged its feet on reforming the
investment banking activities at Deutsche that he oversaw for
years.
The reshuffle may go some way to assuage mounting
shareholder concerns.
Shareholder adviser Hermes Equity Ownership Services on
Wednesday called for an overhaul of Deutsche Bank's management
board, saying management was late to restructure the business in
the face of regulatory changes.
"Valuable time and credibility has been lost,"
Hans-Christoph Hirt, a director at Hermes EOS, said in a
statement.
Rival advisory firm ISS has already recommended that
Deutsche Bank investors should withhold their backing for
management at the annual meeting.
In other moves, Deutsche put Krause, already scheduled to
hand his chief financial officer title to fellow board member
Marcus Schenck, in charge of overseeing the growing transaction
banking division, an important component to the group's new
strategy.
Deutsche will also seek to install Krause as supervisory
board chairman of retail lender Postbank, which
Deutsche aims to reform before selling it on the stock exchange
by the end of 2016.
Deutsche confirmed that Neske will leave on June 30, after
the group in April approved a restructuring calling for his
division to be broken up and partially sold. He will be replaced
by Christian Sewing, who is also responsible for legal matters.
Alan Cloete, the bank's co-Chief Executive Officer of Asia
Pacific, will also leave Deutsche Bank in the near future, the
lender said.
Prior to running Asia, Cloete was global head of finance and
foreign exchange operations, which was the unit responsible for
making the price submissions that formed the basis for key
interest rate benchmarks such as Libor.
Colin Grassie, the Chief Executive for the bank's U.K.
operations, will also leave, Deutsche said.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Edward Taylor and
Andrew Hay)