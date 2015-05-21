(Adds Juergen Fitschen's first name in third paragraph)
* Deutsche rejigs board, investors express disapproval
* Overhaul sees co-CEO Jain tighten grip on strategy
* Co-CEO Fitschen cedes some responsibility to Krause
* Rainer Neske, retail chief and others to depart
By Thomas Atkins and Kathrin Jones
FRANKFURT, May 21 Deutsche Bank gave
more power to co-chief executive Anshu Jain in a management
shake-up that was roundly criticised by investors on Thursday
who demanded more changes to restore confidence in the
leadership of Germany's largest bank.
The bank removed some executives and re-arranged
responsibilities before the annual shareholder meeting, putting
Jain in charge of a reorganisation and cost-cutting despite
being under fire for missing previous targets.
Only 61 percent of shareholders at the meeting voted in
favour of Jain and Juergen Fitschen's 2014 performance in a
non-binding vote. Last year they received 89 percent.
Making Jain directly responsible for cutting Deutsche Bank's
costs by 4.7 billion euros ($5.2 billion), selling its Postbank
retail business and paring back its investment bank
puts huge pressure on the former trader.
"Jain now has 12 to 18 months to deliver," said one top-20
shareholder.
A mover and shaker in financial capitals and an engaging
conversationalist in private, Jain's inability to speak German
means he often appears awkward at shareholder events, dominated
by small and sometimes vociferous investors.
He gave a long speech in English on Thursday but to meet
German law, which requires shareholder meetings be conducted in
German, Jain's microphone was turned off to run a German
voice-over, prompting giggles from some in the audience.
FITSCHEN
Jain landed the top spot at Deutsche in 2012 after the
investment banking division he ran consistently delivered up to
85 percent of group profit and frequently outperformed peers.
But tougher regulatory requirements and litigation,
including a $2.5 billion fine to settle allegations that
Deutsche traders rigged benchmark interest rates, have taken the
shine off a division often referred to internally as "Anshu's
army".
Deutsche's decision to stick with a costly universal banking
model offering everything from mortgages in Germany to
derivatives in London has hampered its performance in the
post-financial crisis era.
Some investors said a restructuring plan unveiled last month
to axe unprofitable business lines was too little, too late.
Shareholder adviser Hermes Equity Ownership Services said on
Thursday that Achleitner's rejig, made at a supervisory board
meeting on the 34th floor of Deutsche's Frankfurt headquarters
on Wednesday night, had not gone far enough.
"We ask the supervisory board to further examine the
construction of the management board and to pursue further
changes," Hermes' director Hans-Christoph Hirt said.
Fitschen was hired as co-CEO to maintain the bank's German
profile but his ability to sell the group's strategy to domestic
shareholders has been impaired by his own legal problems.
He is required to appear every week at a criminal court in
Munich to defend himself against allegations that he misled
investigators in a dispute with the heirs of the Kirch media
empire.
MORE RESPONSIBILITY FOR KRAUSE
In the reshuffle, Fitschen ceded control of the division
that is unwinding Deutsche's unwanted assets to Stefan Krause,
who orchestrated the bank's recent strategic review.
Krause, who is due to hand his chief financial officer title
to fellow board member Marcus Schenck, has also been put in
charge of overseeing the growing transaction banking division,
an important part of the group's new strategy.
The bank will also seek to make Krause the supervisory board
chairman of its Postbank unit which it aims to reform before
selling by the end of 2016.
Shares in Deutsche have fallen more than 6 percent since the
new strategy was made public, underperforming a 1 percent rise
in the STOXX index of European banks over that period.
"I think that management changes offering a clean record and
fresh ideas would be required before we see any meaningful
re-rating in the share price," Jupiter Financials Fund manager,
Guy de Blonay, said. "However, new management would require
another capital increase and a significant clearing of the
decks."
Under the revamp, Deutsche's retail banking boss, a senior
executive in Asia and the head of the British business are all
to leave the bank.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise; writing by Carmel
Crimmins; Editing by Louise Ireland)