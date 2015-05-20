FRANKFURT May 20 The head of retail operations at Deutsche Bank, Rainer Neske, will resign, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday, after the group in April approved a restructuring calling for his division to be broken up and partially sold.

Neske would leave the bank at the end of June, to be replaced by Christian Sewing, the source said, who declined to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media.

Sewing had moved to the management board only on January 1 this year as the new chief of Legal and Incident Management.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

As previously reported by Reuters, Neske had decided to leave the bank after the group chose to sell off retail network Postbank as part of the restructuring plan.

The boardroom shift comes one day before the German bank holds what promises to be a stormy annual general meeting after shareholders have openly expressed dismay at lagging profits, soaring fines and sluggish reforms. (Reporting by Kathrin Jones; writing by Thomas Atkins; editing by Edward Taylor)