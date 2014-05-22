FRANKFURT May 22 Deutsche Bank
co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen on Thursday said he expected
new bank safety rules to further pressure the lender's
regulatory ratios.
Fitschen said he expected one key measure, the core equity
tier 1 capital ratio, to suffer under European rules requiring
banks to employ prudential measures when valuing assets.
In the first quarter, Deutsche Bank's CET 1 ratio, a measure
of a bank's ability to endure stress and market shocks, fell to
9.5 percent from 9.7 percent.
"We expect this ratio to come under further pressure - for
example, from new regulations on prudential valuation," co-Chief
Executive Juergen Fitschen in the text of a speech at the bank's
annual general shareholder meeting.
Germany's largest bank launched an 8 billion euro ($11
billion) capital increase in a surprise move earlier this week
after saying it was unable to retain enough profit to fortify
its finances ahead of a regulatory health check slated for later
this year.
