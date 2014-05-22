By Thomas Atkins
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT May 22 One of Deutsche Bank AG's
top investors slammed Germany's largest bank on
Thursday for its plans to raise 8 billion euros ($11 billion) in
new equity while being dogged by a long list of scandals and
investigations.
Frankfurt-based Union Investment said Deutsche Bank needed
to re-examine its corporate governance practices after bills for
fines and settlements rose to more than 5 billion euros in the
past two years.
"Much investor trust has been wasted. The capital hike is
not helping," said fund manager Ingo Speich at Union Investment
in the text of a speech to be delivered at the bank's annual
shareholders' meeting.
"When is this nightmare finally going to end?" Speich said.
"Stockholders and investors are losing their patience with
legal battles, fines and breaches of corporate governance and
compliance."
Deutsche Bank has defended plans to raise the 8 billion
euros in the run-up to the meeting, less than a week after the
surprise announcement.
Fines, settlements and hefty restructuring costs connected
to a sweeping strategic overhaul have hampered the bank's
ability to retain enough profit to fortify its finances ahead of
a pan-European regulatory health check of banks slated for later
this year.
The meeting will not be asked to vote on the share issue,
for which investor approval is not required, though management
will seek assent for a proposal permitting senior staff to
receive bonuses worth twice their base pay, in line with
European Union rules.
Union Investment said it would vote for management
proposals, except for the option of a share buyback, saying it
wanted any surplus capital returned to shareholders.
Union Investment is the investment manager for Germany's
large cooperative banking sector and one of the country's
largest fund firms.
($1 = 0.7318 Euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)