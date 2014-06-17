BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition says its unit will amalgamate with Goodfood Market Inc
* Mira vii acquisition corp announces definitive agreement with Goodfood Market Inc in respect of qualifying transaction
LONDON, June 17 For details click on:
* Mira vii acquisition corp announces definitive agreement with Goodfood Market Inc in respect of qualifying transaction
WASHINGTON, April 25 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared poised to clamp down on where corporations can be sued, a potential setback for plaintiffs' lawyers who strive to bring cases in courts and locales they consider friendly.