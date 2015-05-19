FRANKFURT May 19 Deutsche Bank has
put its top two finance executives in Asia on leave for separate
reasons, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Douglas Morton, who is based in Hong Kong and leads the
group's Asian investment banking division, and Venky
Vishwanathan, who is based in Singapore and leads capital
markets activities, were both placed on leave, the sources said,
confirming a Bloomberg report.
Deutsche Bank declined to say why both the executives were
placed on leave.
Neither Morton nor Vishwanathan responded immediately to
telephone calls or emails requesting comment.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins, Denny Thomas and Lawrence White;
Editing by David Goodman)