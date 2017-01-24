By Andreas Kröner
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Jan 24 Deutsche Bank is
considering a Luxembourg registration and a partial initial
public offering of its asset management unit as part of its
strategic revamp, people close to the matter said on Tuesday.
The deliberations are still at an early stage, the sources
added.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
The move is aimed at freeing up capital, following a record
payout for its missteps in selling mortgages in the United
States, the sources added.
Chief Executive John Cryan said at the gathering of policy
makers and business executives in Davos last week that asset
management remained "absolutely core".
"People forget how big it is and it's a very lovely steady
stream of predictable profits and revenues for us so we like it
very much so we'll keep that," he said last week.
