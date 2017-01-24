(Adds analysts on valuation)
FRANKFURT Jan 24 Deutsche Bank is considering a
partial initial public offering of its asset management unit as
part of an overhaul following its record payout over toxic
mortgages in the United States, several people close to the
matter said on Tuesday.
The deliberations are still at an early stage and no
decisions have been made, the sources added. Prior to a such
move, the unit would seek to get its main registration moved to
Luxembourg, which has clear tax and regulation advantages, one
of the sources said.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
The bank is expected to present a strategy update to
investors in spring and after international banking supervisors
reach a deal on new bank capital rules.
Germany's biggest bank last week finalised a $7.2 billion
U.S. settlement over the mortgage securities that soured in the
2008 financial crisis, giving it breathing space to refine its
strategy.
According to analysts, Deutsche Bank may see its asset
management arm, which includes its mainstay DWS retail asset
management brand, valued at 8 billion euros in a potential IPO.
The unit posted a 7 percent rise in pretax profit to 549
million euros in the first nine months of 2016, accounting for
almost a third of the group's pretax profit of 1.6 billion
euros.
It had 715 billion euros in assets under management as of
September 2016.
Deutsche Bank investors have said in the past that they
would prefer a partial sale of the asset management unit over a
rights issue, cautioning that a such move would reduce the
steady flow of earnings from the business.
The asset management unit has been touted as a potential
divestment target at various times in the past. However,
Deutsche Bank has always said that it would not shed the
business.
Chief Executive John Cryan said last week at the gathering
of policy makers and business executives in Davos that asset
management remained "absolutely core".
"People forget how big it is and it's a very lovely steady
stream of predictable profits and revenues for us, so we like it
very much, so we'll keep that," he said last week.
Deutsche's capital plans will also determine whether
Deutsche Bank will reintegrate its retail unit Postbank, which
it had put up for sale to lift its capital ratios, but would
prefer to keep, people close to the bank said last week.
Deutsche Bank has drastically cut 2016 staff bonuses.
A capital issue, however, is not Deutsche Bank's base case
plan, Cryan indicated last week.
"Our strong preference was not to raise fresh capital... but
I know never to say never," he said in Davos.
Separately, Deutsche Bank is expected to outline a slimming
down of its core investment banking unit as part of its
strategic review after a rapid expansion in the business since
the 1990s.
($1 = 0.9295 euros)
