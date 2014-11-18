BRIEF-Alpha Grissin files for bankruptcy which will be discussed during the hearing on May 10
April 20 Alpha Grissin Power And Environmental Control Systems SA:
NEW YORK, Nov 18 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has set official guidance of 7.5% area on its first dollar Additional Tier 1 offering in 144a format to tap the US domestic investor base, sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.
The guidance is in line with where the deal was first marketed to investors on Monday afternoon.
Sole-lead Deutsche Bank is aiming to price the deal later today, and is hoping that it will complete its 5bn Additional Tier 1 issuance programme. (Reporting by Danielle Robinson and Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
SAO PAULO, April 19 A Dutch court on Wednesday ordered two subsidiaries of Brazilian phone company Oi SA to begin bankruptcy proceedings, giving some creditors a new form of leverage for their fight in Brazil's biggest-ever bankruptcy case.