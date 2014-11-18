BRIEF-Alpha Grissin files for bankruptcy which will be discussed during the hearing on May 10
April 20 Alpha Grissin Power And Environmental Control Systems SA:
LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank will price its US dollar perpetual non-call 10-year Additional Tier 1 bond at a 7.5% annual yield later on Tuesday, a source close to the trade said.
That is in line with guidance announced earlier.
Deutsche will fortify its capital strength, and its leverage ratio in particular, by selling up to $1.5 billion of bonds that can convert into equity if the bank hits trouble. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Writing by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
SAO PAULO, April 19 A Dutch court on Wednesday ordered two subsidiaries of Brazilian phone company Oi SA to begin bankruptcy proceedings, giving some creditors a new form of leverage for their fight in Brazil's biggest-ever bankruptcy case.