LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank will price its US dollar perpetual non-call 10-year Additional Tier 1 bond at a 7.5% annual yield later on Tuesday, a source close to the trade said.

That is in line with guidance announced earlier.

Deutsche will fortify its capital strength, and its leverage ratio in particular, by selling up to $1.5 billion of bonds that can convert into equity if the bank hits trouble. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Writing by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)