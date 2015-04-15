* Investor advocate body seeks independent audit

* Audit would probe level of provisions for potential fines

* Audit proposal to be put to shareholder vote at May 21 AGM (Adds background, DSW quote, Dubai fine)

FRANKFURT, April 15 German investor rights group DSW said it was seeking to have an independent, special audit conducted at Deutsche Bank to explore a "long list" of potential threats including fines, settlements and legal proceedings at the bank.

DSW, an influential group that represents private investors, said on Wednesday it was calling on shareholders to support its efforts to put the audit to a vote at the bank's annual general meeting on May 21.

DSW seeks, among other things, independent confirmation that the bank has set aside enough legal provisions to absorb the looming threats of fines and settlements, the group said in a statement.

"From the view of a shareholder advocate, there's plenty of things that need explanation, such as the long list of pending legal proceedings, the threat of settlement payments worth billions, or antitrust allegations," DSW said.

A Deutsche spokesman said the bank would review any request for an additional agenda item at the AGM. He declined to comment further.

The call for an audit comes as Germany's flagship lender prepares to settle with U.S. and British authorities as early as this month over allegations that it tried to rig benchmark interest rates like Libor. The penalties are likely to exceed $1.5 billion.

Separately on Wednesday, Deutsche Bank was fined $8.4 million by Dubai's leading financial regulator for what the watchdog described as "serious contraventions".

DSW said it had two days' time - to April 17 - to gather enough shareholder support to have the audit added to the AGM agenda. Once on the agenda, the proposal requires support of half of the shareholders to be approved.

Provisions for fines and settlements have eaten away about half of the group's pretax profit for the years 2013 and 2014.

At the end of 2014, Deutsche Bank had set aside 3.2 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in litigation reserves and outlined another 1.9 billion in potential risks and indicated that it faced an additional 4.8 billion euros in mortgage repurchase claims.

($1 = 0.9447 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Maria Sheahan)