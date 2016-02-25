FRANKFURT Feb 25 German financial watchdog Bafin has closed special audits on Deutsche Bank and will take no further action against the lender for its role in the interest rate rigging and precious metals price fixing scandals as well as a derivatives trade with Italy's Monte dei Paschi.

"Bafin does not see the need to take further action against the bank or former and current members of the management board with respect to the closed special audits," Deutsche Bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The regulator cited changes that Deutsche Bank has already implemented or planned to redress its shortcomings as the reason for its decision, Deutsche Bank said.

Bafin confirmed that it has closed the special audits but declined to comment on details. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)