FRANKFURT May 9 Deutsche Bank may
have informed the public too late about the departure of its
chief executive last year, a spokesman for German financial
watchdog Bafin said on Monday.
Germany's flagship lender issued a statement on June 7,
2015, saying John Cryan would replace Anshu Jain as chief
executive, about two hours after several international media
organizations had reported the news.
A Deutsche Bank spokesman said the bank had acted in
accordance with the law.
"The fact that this matter has now been transferred to
(Bafin's) department responsible for minor breaches of law does
not mean that there has in fact been a breach of law," the
Deutsche Bank spokesman also said.
German weekly magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported earlier on
Monday that the leak was being investigated by Bafin.
