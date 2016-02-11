FRANKFURT Feb 11 German financial watchdog
Bafin has not launched a special investigation into the drop of
Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank shares
earlier this week, a person familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
Earlier, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported Bafin had
launched such a probe.
Deutsche Bank shares have fallen around 40 percent since the
start of the year, leading a slump across the European banking
sector earlier this week.
Its shareholders are worried about the ability of management
to execute a two-year turnaround plan announced last October.
"When the total market fluctuates, it is completely normal
that Deutsche Bank shares do the same," the person said, adding
it was a key task of Bafin to monitor share prices.
"However, there is no investigation," the person added.
(Reporting by Andrea Kroener; Writing by Harro ten Wolde;
Editing by Andreas Framke and Mark Potter)