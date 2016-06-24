FRANKFURT, June 24 German financial watchdog
Bafin last year imposed a fine of 40 million euros ($44 million)
on Deutsche-Bank for flaws in its systems designed to
prevent money-laundering, a person close to the matter said.
Bafin in February closed special audits on Deutsche Bank
after the bank pledged to redress its shortcomings and
implemented some reforms. In May, the regulator praised changes
the lender was making to its business
approach.
According to its annual report, Bafin fined German banks a
total of just over 40 million euros last year for failing to
establish effective anti-money laundering measures.
Deutsche Bank and Bafin declined to comment on the fine,
which was first reported by weekly Der Spiegel.
