FRANKFURT, July 15 Deutsche Bank on Friday named lawyer Stefan Simon to succeed supervisory board member Georg Thoma at the suggestion of the lender's Qatari shareholder.

Thoma, at the time head of the supervisory board's integrity committee, had resigned from his post in April, days after a dispute within the board surfaced in German media over what some members viewed as Thoma's over-zealous response to scandals the bank has been embroiled in.

Simon will assume Thoma's seat on the board but will not head the integrity committee. Deutsche Bank said U.S. attorney Louise Parent would take on that role, having already filled it on an interim basis since Thoma's resignation.

Deutsche Bank said that Simon, 46 and a partner at law firm Flick Gocke Schaumburg in Bonn, had been suggested as a board member by shareholders Paramount Services Holdings and Supreme Universal Holdings, investment vehicles of Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber al-Thani.

The lender said the two Qatari funds now each held just under 5 percent of shares in Deutsche, up from just over 3 percent in most recent data, which makes Qatar Deutsche Bank's biggest shareholder ahead of Blackrock.

"We are pleased that our Qatari shareholders are banking on the success of Deutsche Bank as shown through their long-term holdings," Deutsche's supervisory board Chairman Paul Achleitner said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Kathrin Jones; Editing by Christoph Steitz)