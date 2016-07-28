FRANKFURT, July 28 Deutsche Bank on
Thursday said it had appointed Nicolas Moreau to its board with
responsibility for Deutsche Asset Management from Oct. 1.
Moreau, 51, will join Germany's largest lender from French
insurer Axa, where he was responsible for insurance
business in France and previously served as head of Axa
Investment Managers.
Moreau succeeds Quintin Price, who stepped down in June for
health reasons. Moreau will be based in London and will receive
a three-year contract, Deutsche Bank said in a statement.
The lender also said Kim Hammonds and Werner Steinmueller
would be appointed to the management board with three-year
contracts from Aug. 1.
