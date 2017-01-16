LONDON, Jan 16 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank will price a five-year senior unsecured bond in a 1.5bn size at swaps plus 150bp, according to a source.

The bank opened books on the Baa2/BBB+/A- rated note at 165bp area over mid-swaps and revised guidance to 155bp area (+/-5bp, will price in range) on books around 2.5bn.

Books were last heard over 3.25bn.

Deutsche Bank is sole bookrunner on the transaction. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)