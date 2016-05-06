* Deutsche Tier 2 a crucial step in AT1 comeback

* New bond issue expected to come at attractive level

* ECB QE helps sub market revival

By Helene Durand

LONDON, May 6 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank is hoping to sell its first subordinated bond issue of 2016 next week, providing what will be the first test of investor appetite for its riskier bonds since a savage sell-off of its debt in February.

The Tier 2 trade will be key for a bank that has been locked out of the subordinated debt market since the beginning of the year and has yet to make a dent in the 2bn-3bn of capital instruments it needs to raise in 2016.

A successful outcome could also facilitate Deutsche's return to the Additional Tier 1 bond market after concerns around the bank's ability to pay coupons on its AT1 debt sent the price of its subordinated debt on a downward spiral.

"It is important for them to show that they have access to the market. It is also one of the steps investors will want to see before Deutsche Bank can do any Additional Tier 1," said Gildas Surry, partner and senior analyst at Axiom Alternative Investments.

While Deutsche's CEO, John Cryan, heavily criticised the instruments during and after the February sell-off, the bank's CFO, Marcus Schenck, was clear on an investor conference call last week that they remained part of his plans.

"Whilst we are under no pressure to issue AT1 paper in the near future or, to be precise, we can easily wait more than a year or so, we definitely view this as a tool that is part of our funding toolbox," he told investors.

"Regulators want banks to use such an instrument."

The road to recovery is still a long one for the bank, though. While Deutsche's AT1 debt has since recovered some of its lost ground, the bonds are still quoted in the low 80s, according to Eikon prices.

NOTHING LEFT TO CHANCE

By raising Tier 2 first, Deutsche is playing it safe. Unlike with AT1s, coupons on Tier 2 bonds cannot be skipped and there are no triggers than can lead to automatic losses.

"If you're going to play in Deutsche Bank sub debt, then Tier 2 is the way to play it," said Chris Telfer, portfolio manager at ECM Asset Management.

"Syndicate will aim to manage and place the deal well to ensure it's supported. Deutsche Bank can't afford to have this deal perform poorly."

Investors expect that Deutsche will pay up in order to ensure the success of the trade.

And in a reversal of fortunes, it is expected that Deutsche will have to price the bonds wider than where Commerzbank sold a Tier 2 earlier this year as the two banks' trajectories go in opposite directions.

"It will have to come with a sufficient premium to account for the negative headlines in January around their ADI buffer, AT1 coupons and equity volatility - and price wider than Commerzbank," Telfer added.

"The market has lingering worries around the credit so we would expect them to pay a premium for that."

Commerzbank's 1bn 4% March 2026s, rated Ba1/BBB-/BBB, were quoted at 304bp over mid-swaps on Friday, according to Tradeweb, almost 40bp tighter than the 340bp over mid-swaps at which they were priced in mid-March.

In contrast, Deutsche's 1.25bn 2.75% February 2025 notes, which were priced at 210bp over mid-swaps in February 2015 (and hit a wide of 541bp over mid-swaps in the middle of February this year), were quoted at 347bp over on Friday. The bonds are expected to carry a lower S&P rating than Commerzbank's paper as well at Ba1/BB+/BBB+.

Expectations are that the bank will have to offer a chunky premium - possibly as much as 40bp - over where its outstanding is trading.

RIDING THE ECB WAVE

The transaction will add to the 10.76bn-equivalent raised by European banks in subordinated debt in recent weeks, far exceeding the 3bn raised before the ECB said it would expand its quantitative easing programme from 60bn to 80bn a month and add corporate bonds to the list of eligible purchases.

"The ECB  programme has lifted sentiment, which has helped banks to issue subordinated debt," said Nicolas Trindade, senior credit portfolio manager at AXA Investment Managers.

"While bank spreads have not rallied as much as corporate spreads, they have benefited from the positive sentiment in the market." (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Matthew Davies)