BRIEF-Gulfmark reaches debt restructuring agreement with certain noteholders
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
LONDON, May 12 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has started marketing a euro 10-year bullet Tier 2 benchmark bond at 400bp area over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
Deutsche Bank is bookrunner. Banca IMI, ING, Natixis and Standard Chartered Bank are joint lead managers. The deal is expected to price today. It is expected to be carry Ba1/BB+/BBB+ ratings. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.