LONDON, May 12 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has started marketing a euro 10-year bullet Tier 2 benchmark bond at 400bp area over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

Deutsche Bank is bookrunner. Banca IMI, ING, Natixis and Standard Chartered Bank are joint lead managers. The deal is expected to price today. It is expected to be carry Ba1/BB+/BBB+ ratings. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)