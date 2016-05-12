(Adds quotes, context)

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, May 12 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank is hoping a juicy spread will entice investors into buying its first subordinated debt issue since being locked out of the sector earlier this year.

The German lender started marketing a Tier 2 10-year bullet benchmark at 400bp area over mid-swaps earlier on Thursday. The deal is expected to carry Ba1/BB+/BBB+ ratings.

A 400bp spread is almost double what Deutsche Bank paid for its last Tier 2 capital sale early last year.

"When you think where some Additional Tier one deals were done a couple of years back, it's a very big number," said a banker away from the deal.

In March 2014, for example, Danske Bank priced a 750m perpetual Additional Tier 1 callable in 2020 at 464bp over mid-swaps.

Tier 2 debt is safer than Additional Tier 1 bonds as coupons cannot be skipped and there are no triggers that can lead to automatic losses.

"At that level, I think it will go pretty well. They paid the price for alerting the market it was going to come, but I'm sure they wanted to do [the roadshow]," the banker added.

Books had passed 1bn at the first update.

A Deutsche Bank 1.25bn February 2025 Tier 2 bond widened around 40bp in the days following the mandate and roadshow announcement last week.

Those notes, which priced at 210bp over mid-swaps in February 2015, hit a wide of plus 541bp at the height of February's panic across the European bank capital market.

They were bid around 363bp on Thursday morning after books opened on the new trade.

The bond is also coming wider than the Ba1/BBB-/BBB rated 1bn 10-year Tier 2 bullet issued by German peer Commerzbank in March, which was bid around swaps plus 318bp on Thursday morning.

The starting level came as no surprise to the market given Deutsche's tumultuous start to the year. Even so, it was still not enough to convince one investor.

"It's in line with expectations...it's 50bp for a one-year extension. It's so-so, I don't think we will play, to be honest."

A successful transaction would mark a huge step forward for the bank, demonstrating its ability to raise subordinated debt after its Additional Tier 1 securities were some of the worst hit earlier this year on concerns that their coupon payments might be skipped. They are still bid in the low to mid 80s.

Deutsche Bank has gradually moved down the capital structure as it returns to the debt capital markets and re-engages with investors both in Europe and the US.

It issued covered and senior unsecured euro paper in March and US$3.6bn of senior paper in the US market this week that repriced its curve in the currency after offering 40-50bp new issue premiums.

Deutsche Bank is sole bookrunner, with Banca IMI, ING, Natixis and Standard Chartered as joint leads. The deal is expected to price today. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)