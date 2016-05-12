BRIEF-Gulfmark reaches debt restructuring agreement with certain noteholders
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
LONDON, May 12 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank will price a 750m 10-year bullet Tier 2 bond at 400bp over mid-swaps on orders of around 1.7bn, according to a source.
The transaction will price in line with initial price talk of 400bp area over mid-swaps set earlier on Thursday. The deal is expected to carry Ba1/BB+/BBB+ ratings. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.