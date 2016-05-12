LONDON, May 12 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank will price a 750m 10-year bullet Tier 2 bond at 400bp over mid-swaps on orders of around 1.7bn, according to a source.

The transaction will price in line with initial price talk of 400bp area over mid-swaps set earlier on Thursday. The deal is expected to carry Ba1/BB+/BBB+ ratings. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)