BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
LONDON, Jan 16 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has opened books on a five-year euro senior unsecured bond at 165bp area over mid-swaps, according to a source.
Deutsche Bank is sole bookrunner on the January 2022 notes, which are rated Baa2/BBB+/A-. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.