LONDON, May 20 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has been deluged with
over 20bn-equivalent of demand for its triple-tranche inaugural
Additional Tier 1 transaction, according to a market source.
As a result, Germany's largest bank has been able to revise
guidance for the euro perpetual non-call eight-year bond to 6%
to 6.125% from 6.375%, the sterling perpetual non-call 12-year
to 7.125% to 7.25% from 7.5% area, and the US dollar perpetual
non-call six-year to 6.25% to 6.375% from 6.625%.
The high-risk contingent capital transaction is being lead
managed by Deutsche Bank's own investment bank, together with
Banca IMI, Barclays, Commerzbank, Danske Bank, ING, Lloyds, RBI,
Santander, Societe Generale, UBS and UniCredit as joint leads.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)