LONDON, Oct 29 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank is planning to issue up to 4bn of Additional Tier 1 bonds as it seeks to meet a new and more stringent leverage ratio target.

As part of its Strategy 2020 plan, the bank said on Thursday it was targeting a leverage ratio of at least 5% by 2020 and a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of at least 12.5% from the end of 2018.

The bank's plans to tap the CoCo market should help dispel investor fears that, because of the massive write-down it unveiled in early October, it could cancel coupons on its outstanding Additional Tier 1 debt.

As well as reopening its Additional Tier 1 programme, the bank said it would suspend dividend payments for 2015 and 2016 and reduce risk weighted assets by around 90bn by 2018.

"We see the cut of dividend as supportive for AT1 coupon payment," BNP Paribas analysts wrote in a note on Thursday.

In Thursday's presentation, Deutsche Bank said a further 3bn-4bn of Additional Tier 1 issuance would support the leverage ratio. A year ago the bank completed a 5bn CoCo programme in a bid to increase its leverage ratio from 2.4% at the start of 2014 to 3.5% by the end of 2015.

While coupon payments appear safe for now, the prospects of more supply weighed on Deutsche's outstanding Additional Tier 1 paper on Thursday. A 1.75bn perpetual callable 2022 was yielding 6.98%, up from the 6.93% at the open, according to Tradeweb prices. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)