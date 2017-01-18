(Adds details from sources on bonuses, investor comment)
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT Jan 18 Deutsche Bank
has decided to cut bonuses drastically as it
struggles to turn a profit and faces a big bill for litigation.
Germany's biggest lender has finalised a $7.2 billion
settlement with the U.S. authorities over its sale of toxic
mortgage securities in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
"Now that we have a clearer idea of the financial impact of
the settlement with the US Department of Justice and our
performance for the year, we feel that tough measures are
unavoidable," Deutsche Bank Chief Executive John Cryan said in a
letter to staff on Wednesday.
Shareholders applauded the bonus cuts, which will hit about
a quarter of Deutsche's roughly 100,000 staff.
"They are a necessary step in the longterm recovery of
Deutsche Bank - just as the cancellation of the dividend is,"
Union Investment fund manager Ingo Speich said, adding Deutsche
Bank would not be able to meet bank capital rules if it spent a
lot of money on bonuses.
Another top investor said that Deutsche Bank needs to cut
costs and the same time retain staff in order to benefit from an
expected upturn in investment banking.
"Cutting bonuses after a bad year is better than laying off
too many of the staff you will need to win business," the
investor said, adding that Deutsche Bank on the other hand still
had capacity to cut 5,000 backoffice staff.
Deutsche Bank's management board has decided to waive its
own bonuses for 2016, Cryan said.
Employees with the titles of vice president, director and
managing director will get no 2016 bonus, but will be offered a
retention package.
The retention packages will consist of completely deferred
share awards for directors and managing directors, people close
to the matter said. Vice presidents will receive half deferred
shares and half deferred cash payments, they added.
If Deutsche Bank's share price fails to recover by 30
percent within the next 3 or 4 years - depending on the
individual awards - the awards will be canceled, they said.
A small number of staff in crucial positions for the further
success of the bank will get long-term incentives, partly in the
form of shares, which will be deferred up to six years, Cryan
said.
"We have taken this tough decision because it is the right
thing to do," he said, adding the bank planned to return to its
normal compensation programmes for the year 2017.
As part of a new remuneration policy to discourage excessive
risk taking, Deutsche Bank has significantly increased the fixed
part of salaries over the last couple of years.
