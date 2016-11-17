FRANKFURT Nov 17 Deutsche Bank is
still considering whether to demand that former top managers
repay bonuses given the bank's poor performance, several people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Two of them said a law firm had been looking through former
managers' contracts to find out both whether the bank can refuse
payment of frozen bonuses and whether it can claw back money
that has already been paid.
Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported earlier that Deutsche Bank
wanted to demand repayment of bonuses from six former
executives, including ex-Chief Executives Anshu Jain and Josef
Ackermann.
The biggest individual sum, in excess of 10 million euros,
was to come from Jain, who was co-CEO of Deutsche from 2012
until 2015, Sueddeutsche said, citing financial sources.
Jain declined to comment on the report. Ackermann was not
immediately available for comment.
Deutsche Bank also declined to comment but referred back to
its 2015 financial report, which said that the supervisory board
had decided to suspend bonus instalments that were to be paid in
2015, affecting 11 current and former managers.
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones and Edward Taylor; Writing by Maria
Sheahan; Editing by Keith Weir)