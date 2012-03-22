* Expects fiscal deficit to be 5.3 pct of GDP in FY13
* Govt needs to bring tax reforms to improve fiscal
situation
March 22 India may not face a negative
ratings action this year but risks remain from a further
slowdown in growth and policy slippages, Deutsche Bank said in a
note on Thursday.
The bank also said the government needs to rein in spending
and move towards tax reforms, particularly the goods and
services tax, and expand the tax base to improve the fiscal
situation.
The federal government has targeted a fiscal deficit of 5.1
percent of GDP in the financial year starting April and aims to
prune its subsidy burden to below 2 percent from about 2.5
percent.
Deutsche Bank expects the deficit in 2012/13 to be
marginally higher at 5.3 percent of the gross domestic product.
"A key risk to India's ratings outlook in the coming year or
two is that the fiscal adjustment envisaged in the budget is not
accomplished due to unfavorable macro developments," the bank
said.
However, a turnaround in the global environment in the last
few months is likely to help India's growth outlook and prevent
a ratings downgrade.
"If growth recovers somewhat and inflation does not soar
again, the lack of structural improvement in the fiscal position
need not be an immediate spoiler of the ratings outlook," the
report said.
Earlier this week, ratings agency Moody's said the budget
was credit negative for sovereign and lacked new solutions to
address the country's fiscal constraints.
Separately, Citi projected revenue and expenditure slippages
in 2012/13, which could push the fiscal deficit to 5.5 percent
of GDP.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)