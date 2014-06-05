FRANKFURT, June 5 Deutsche Bank on
Thursday warned it faced sizeable potential fines stemming from
a broad range of investigations that may make it hard for the
bank to comply with regulatory capital minimum requirements.
The bank said in a prospectus published on Thursday as part
of a rights issue that revenue in its largest division, the
investment bank, so far had fallen during the second quarter of
the year compared to one year earlier.
"The increasingly stringent regulatory environment to which
Deutsche Bank is subject, coupled with substantial outflows in
connection with litigation and enforcement matters, may make it
difficult for Deutsche Bank to maintain its capital ratios at
levels above those required by regulators or expected in the
market," the bank said.
On the positive side, the bank said the pretax performance
in its transaction banking unit and in its asset and wealth
management unit were improving and that losses in its non-core
rundown unit, a so-called bad bank, had narrowed in the second
quarter.
