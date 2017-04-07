FRANKFURT, April 7 Deutsche Bank's
Chief Executive said on Friday the era of downsizing Germany's
flagship lender was over, after completing an 8 billion euro
capital increase to pay legal penalties, keep regulators happy
and make fresh investments.
"It is clear that we will not succeed by shrinking further,"
John Cryan said in a letter to staff published on the company's
website on Friday.
"Our capital increase should eliminate any remaining doubt
about Deutsche Bank's stability. This is why it's even more
important to focus on a topic that has been in the background
for quite some time: growth."
He added that a prudent approach to expanding its business
would be taken going forward.
"None of us want to generate revenues that will need to be
paid back in future, for example due to litigation costs. None
of us want to experience a multi-billion dollar request arising
from this ever again," Cryan said.
He added that feedback sought over the last couple of weeks
showed that many investors and analysts in Europe were still
sceptical about Deutsche Bank, while U.S. investors were more
positive.
"They have seen first-hand how well banks are recovering in
their home market and how profitable they can be. They expect us
to turn the corner too."
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)