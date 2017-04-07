FRANKFURT, April 7 Deutsche Bank has
completed an 8 billion euro ($8.5 billion) capital increase,
giving it scope to make fresh investments as well as paying
hefty legal penalties while keeping investor concerns about
undercapitalisation at bay.
In the capital hike, its fourth since 2010 and previously
described by Chief Executive John Cryan as a last resort, the
lender sold 687.5 million shares for 11.65 euros per share,
Germany's flagship lender said on Friday.
Take-up was 98.9 per cent of the subscription rights. The
remaining new shares that were not subscribed will be sold in
the market.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)