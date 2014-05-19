FRANKFURT May 19 Deutsche Bank on Monday said it had set June 4 as the day to decide the number of shares it would issue and their price in a planned 8 billion euro ($11 billion) equity capital raising.

In slides posted on the bank's website in an investor presentation, the bank said that its fully loaded leverage ratio would rise to 3.1 percent from the current 2.5 percent once its planned equity issue was completed, excluding the effect of new so-called AT1 hybrid bonds.

