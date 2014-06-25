FRANKFURT, June 25 Deutsche Bank on Wednesday said it had successfully completed an 8.5 billion euro ($11.6 billion) capital increase aimed at fortifying its regulatory ratios and paying for a restructuring.

"We have taken decisive steps to protect Deutsche Bank against known capital challenges, sharpen our competitive edge, and accelerate investments in growth in all our business divisions," Deutsche Bank Co-Chief Executives Juergen Fitschen and Anshu Jain said in a statement.

The lion's share of the capital increase came from a public offering with subscription rights at 22.50 per share, of which 99.1 percent were exercised, Deutsche Bank said.

The remaining new shares that were not subscribed will be sold on the market, the lender said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)