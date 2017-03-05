FRANKFURT, March 5 Deutsche Bank expects the re-integration of its Postbank unit to take three to five years, its chief executive said after Germany's top lender announced plans for an 8 billion euro ($8.5 billion) rights issue and a structural shake-up.

The cost to re-integrate Postbank, which Deutsche had previously wanted to sell, is likely to be between 1.5 billion euros and 2 billion euros, the bank's retail head added in a call with journalists.

The bank also said the market environment in Germany is getting better, with prices improving for banking services.

"The overall mix of businesses becomes a little more stable ... A bit more predictable," Chief Executive John Cryan said on the rationale for keeping Postbank. ($1 = 0.9416 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Writing by Victoria Bryan and David Goodman)