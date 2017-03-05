FRANKFURT, March 5 Deutsche Bank
expects the re-integration of its Postbank unit to take three to
five years, its chief executive said after Germany's top lender
announced plans for an 8 billion euro ($8.5 billion) rights
issue and a structural shake-up.
The cost to re-integrate Postbank, which Deutsche had
previously wanted to sell, is likely to be between 1.5 billion
euros and 2 billion euros, the bank's retail head added in a
call with journalists.
The bank also said the market environment in Germany is
getting better, with prices improving for banking services.
"The overall mix of businesses becomes a little more stable
... A bit more predictable," Chief Executive John Cryan said on
the rationale for keeping Postbank.
($1 = 0.9416 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Writing by Victoria Bryan and
David Goodman)