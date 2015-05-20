FRANKFURT May 20 German prosecutors have given senior executives at Deutsche Bank an all-clear signal concerning one aspect of an ongoing carbon trading probe, saying it had no reason to open a new investigation into confidential emails, the bank said on Wednesday.

German media have raised critical questions in recent weeks over the degree of management board knowledge in the carbon trading scandal, saying confidential emails showed executives knew of the potential for the bank to be misused.

After examining the emails, the prosecutor concluded that this particular thread to the wider carbon trading probe did not merit an additional investigation, a Deutsche Bank spokesman said.

"The public prosecutor's office in Frankfurt has confirmed to Deutsche Bank that based on the documents regarding the CO2 matter provided by Deutsche Bank on April 24 2015, there is no reason for the public prosecutor to open an investigation against members of the Deutsche Bank management board," a spokesman for the bank said.

The public prosecutor was not immediately available to comment.

Executives mentioned in German media reports concerning the emails include co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain, Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause, wealth management head Michele Faissola and former risk officer Hugo Baenziger.

Germany's largest bank is braced for a stormy annual shareholder meeting on Thursday, where management is expected to face criticism it hasn't increased profitability or tightened controls enough following a string of fines.

Deutsche Bank will tell shareholders it took quick action to address concerns in 2009 it may have been used by a group of traders to commit tax fraud in the market for carbon emissions permits, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Frankfurt prosecutors are investigating some 26 current or former employees at Deutsche, including co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen and finance chief Krause. Of those, 17 are being probed on suspicion of tax evasion, five for money laundering and four for obstruction of justice.

Tax fraud cases rocked the EU Emissions Trading System in 2009 and 2010, and officials warned then that peripheral markets such as power and gas could also become targets. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins)