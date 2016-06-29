FRANKFURT, June 29 Deutsche Bank's
former co-chief executive and former chief financial officer
have been cleared of charges of conspiring to evade taxes in the
trading of carbon emission certificates, a source familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
The source said the Frankfurt public prosecutor terminated
investigations of Juergen Fitschen, who stepped down as co-CEO
of German's biggest bank in May, and of Stefan Krause, who
recently joined buyout group Warburg Pincus.
The prosecutor and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
Earlier this month, a former Deutsche Bank employee was
sentenced to three years in jail for his part in a scheme
trading carbon emission permits designed to curb global warming
but used to fraudulently collect tens of millions of euros of
sales tax.
Handing down suspended jail sentences to five other former
Deutsche bankers also involved, Judge Martin Bach had criticised
the bank, saying the "failure of all security mechanisms" had
allowed the fraud.
The case stems from an investigation into so-called carousel
trades in the European Union's carbon market in 2009 and 2010,
in which some buyers imported emissions permits into one EU
country without paying value-added tax (VAT).
The buyers sold the permits designed to put a price on
pollution to each other, adding VAT to the price and generating
tax refunds when no tax had been paid.
Frankfurt prosecutors had investigated more than two dozen
current or former employees at Deutsche Bank, including Fitschen
and Krause.
European police agency Europol has estimated the cost to
taxpayers at more than 5 billion euros ($5.64 billion) since
2008.
Sueddeutsche Zeitung earlier reported the end of the
investigations into Fitschen and Krause.
(Reporting by Andreas Kröner; writing by Arno Schuetze; editing
by Andreas Framke and Jane Merriman)