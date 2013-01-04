* Synthetic structure sells risk on legacy assets, but keeps
upside
* Tough capital treatment for resecuritisations challenges
deals
By Owen Sanderson
LONDON, Jan 4 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has structured two new
CDOs of ABS, instruments which were, in their pre-crisis form,
closely associated with the causes of the financial crisis. The
deals, one in euros and one in dollars, allow Deutsche to share
the risk of up to EUR3.3bn and USD4.33bn of ABS with investors,
once the deals are fully ramped.
Given the large proportion of CDOs in the underlying and the
tiny issuance volumes in the asset class post-crisis, these
portfolios are almost certainly legacy assets. A source close to
the bank said the deals were done as part of Deutsche's normal
securitisation operations - so in theory these could be separate
from Deutsche's transfer of some of its legacy securitisation
assets to an internal non-core unit.
CFO Stefan Krause announced in September that the EUR125bn
sized non-core unit would be taking a securitization portfolio,
plus monoline, legally and regulatory challenged investments,
from Deutsche's investment bank, as well as the Deutsche
Postbank structured credit portfolio.
Buying credit protection in synthetic CDO format, rather
than selling the assets outright, should allow Deutsche to claim
some capital relief on the portfolio (in return for annual
coupons of 14.6% and 8% on the placed tranches), while keeping
some upside.
The deals revolve for three years, meaning Deutsche can
transfer-in assets that meet the criteria, before switching to
transfer-out only.
CAPITAL CHALLENGE
Plenty of banks, including Deutsche with its CRAFT
programme, have used similar synthetic risk-sharing
securitisations to ease capital requirements on portfolios of
vanilla assets. Deutsche's Loan Exposure Management Group has a
rolling programme of corporate loan securitisations, issuing
three risk transfer deals last year.
But securitising a book of ABS, let alone CDOs of ABS, has
been much more challenging since the crisis, and not just
because of investors' loss of confidence. Resecuritisations have
been a particular target of regulators, and the structured
finance industry has largely given up the attempt to defend
them, focusing only on making sure regulatory rule-making does
not spill over into unintended areas.
A structured credit specialist said resecuritisations
typically consume roughly three times as much capital to hold as
regular securitisations with the same rating. He said that the
senior tranche, retained by Deutsche, was likely to bear a 20%
risk weight.
STRUCTURES
The euro deal starts with a EUR1bn portfolio consisting of
27.2% corporate CDOs, 32.2% RMBS, 32.9% CMBS, and 7.6% CDOs of
ABS, while the dollar issue begins with a USD527m pool and
breaks down into 11.1% corporate CDOs, 23.3% RMBS, 36% CMBS,
8.5% ABS, and 21.1% CDOs of ABS. The presence of CDOs of ABS in
the underlying mean these deals can be considered CDO-squared.
The two deals' credit risk is transferred via a funded CDS
contract, covering the mezzanine risk of the portfolio. In the
euro deal, Deutsche Bank bears the first 65.9% of losses, with
the protection seller covering the next 5.5%, split into a 5%
class C and 0.5% class B - EUR50m and EUR5m.
Class C pays one month Euribor +14.6% and class B pays ONE
month Euribor +8%. Deutsche retains the remaining senior risk.
The structure of the US deal is similar, but Deutsche's first
loss piece finishes at 54.5%, with the protection seller
covering the next 12.3% in a USD65m class C, and 1.2% in a
USD6.5m class B, returning the same margin as in the euro deal.
First-loss pieces in corporate loan capital relief deals are
typically 0.5% or 1% rather than the 50-70% seen in the Deutsche
ABS-backed trades, but one structured credit specialist pointed
out that when fully ramped, the credit protection will attach at
19.79% in the euro deal and 6% in the US deal.
Standard Chartered's Oryza CLO, for example, which sells the
risk on a portfolio of largely Asian loans, attaches at 1%,
detaches at 8%, with the placed tranche paying 3 month Libor
+14% for the credit protection.
Standard & Poor's rates the two class C tranches in the
Deutsche Bank deal BBB and the two class B tranches A.
Protection on these tranches is provided in funded format, while
the retained CDS on classes A and D is unfunded.
(Reporting By Owen Sanderson; editing by Alex Chambers)