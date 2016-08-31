FRANKFURT Aug 31 Europe needs to see more
banking mergers for the sector to be in position to become more
profitable, Deutsche Bank Chief Executive John Cryan
said on Wednesday, amid a report Germany's biggest lender had
looked at No. 2 player Commerzbank.
Europe's efforts to create a banking union and unify its
capital markets will help to end scattered regionalism among
banks, Cryan said at a banking conference.
"We need more mergers, at a national level, but even also
across national borders," Cryan said.
Commerzbank rose around 4 percent, making it the top gainer
in the STOXX 600, after Germany's Manager Magazin reported in
its online edition that Deutsche Bank had in the past considered
the idea of a merger with Commerzbank.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Jonathan Gould; Editing by
Maria Sheahan)